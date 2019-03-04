Red Cross volunteers deploy to help those affected by storms

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Local volunteers packed up Monday morning and headed out to serve following the catastrophic storms that broke out on Sunday.
The Savannah Red Cross parking lot is usually stacked with vehicles. Right now, there is one missing. It’s on the ground in Columbus, GA, ready to get to work.
Eight-year volunteer Robert Brown just recently got back from serving in the devastating California wildfires. Now, he’s heading out again.
“I didn’t know until 10 o’clock this morning,” he said.
They’ll be there to feed displaced people in both shelters and neighborhoods. As of Monday, the two volunteers are expected to be there for two weeks.
Brown says sometimes, we can forget how long their recovery will be.
“People really don’t understand once they see it on TV and it’s all over with, but once you see the people, it’s going to be a long-term recovery for them. It takes three, four, or six months to get back on their feet,” Brown said.
Both volunteers are trained in emergency response and mass care.
