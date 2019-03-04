Savannah to Tybee shuttle returns March 4

TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) - Starting Monday, March 4, it’s going to be a lot easier to get to the islands.
The Savannah to Tybee Island Shuttle Service will resume service Monday morning at 8 a.m. It will run to and from the island twice a day, six days a week.
The bus, which holds around 15 passengers, will pick people up at the Information Center (301 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) in downtown Savannah at 8 a.m. and return around 1:30 p.m. Another shuttle will pick passengers up at the same location at 1:30 p.m. with a return trip around 6:30 or 7 p.m.
Tybee Island’s Mayor Jason Buelterman says the shuttles were successful when they previously had them, but the funding ran out.
Tybee Island city leaders voted yes to bringing the shuttle service back to the island. The Coastal Regional Commission funded the trial service.
This time, the riding fee is being raised from $6 to $10 per rider each one-way trip.
The service will start March 4 and will run throughout the summer.
