SCAD partners with Zales to create jewelry line

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Students in SCAD’s school of fashion program, partnered with Zales Jewelry to create a “first of its kind” jewelry line.
Their jewelry program is the largest degree-granting jewelry program in the United States.
Starting with a sketch down to a mold, students here at SCAD created their one of a kind jewelry collection from A-Z, all while being able to partner with one of the biggest jewelry comapnies in the country.
Something they say they can physically wear and be proud of.
“It feels great," says Valentina Angulo Gomez, a student at SCAD. "It’s like a dream come true because we’ve been working to get this collection out so hard and also we’ve been working two years with our own jewelry that it’s nice to see our ideas finally in the mass produced level.”
The one of kind SCAD-Zales jewelry collection started with a marketing research plan to help figure out what the target demographic would be.
A design made by students, for students.
“We know ourselves better than anyone else," said Farzaneh Nozari, another SCAD student. "So when they came to us, they were looking for a design that they can challenge the millenials; the younger generation. It’s nice that you are able to wear something and say that you made it in the end, and you know the hard work that it takes to make the piece.”
With some students sharing a first time experience.
Creating a unique opportunity all while achieving the University’s mission.
“We exist to prepare students for creative careers, have over 99 percent employment rate with students getting jobs, and the work we do at SCAD pro is directly relevent to making that mission happen,” said Jamie Gall, the SCAD Pro program director
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.