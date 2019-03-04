Tax refund theft, Netflix phishing and SSA impersonators: Financial scams to watch out for

(CNN) – It’s National Consumer Protection Week, and now more than ever, you should take action to protect your identity and avoid getting defrauded or scammed.
Here’s a look at recent popular scams and important steps to avoid becoming a victim.
The most recent data from 2017 shows scammers stole nearly $17 billion from U.S. consumers.
"People still need to be on their toes. Online fraud in particular has increased," said Beverly Harzog, a personal finance and credit card expert with U.S. News & World Report.
Experts say there are three major scams to watch out for this year.
The first is phony calls from the Social Security Administration. Caller ID will show you’re getting a call from the government with someone on the line demanding you validate your social security number.
"This is the kind of fraud that would work easily on someone elderly who was depending on that money," Harzog said.
The second scam involves Netflix-themed phishing. Scammers impersonate representatives from the online streaming site via email and ask for your payment information – but don’t take the bait.
"Malware will download your personal information and then they've got you,” Harzog said. “They can use that to steal money from you or to open new accounts in your name."
The third scam is a method of tax refund theft, in which fraudsters file taxes pretending to be you and steal your tax refund.
To avoid becoming a victim, experts say to check your online accounts daily and review your credit score every four months.
"It helps you spread out the view of your credit line throughout the entire year, so it might give you a better opportunity to catch something," Harzog said.
Experts say you should also shred documents containing your personal information.
If your account appears to be compromised, report it to credit bureaus Experian, Equifax and TransUnion and place a security freeze on your credit.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.