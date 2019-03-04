Traffic flowing smoothly on Talmadge Bridge after 3-vehicle wreck

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - All lanes of travel along the Talmadge Bridge are open after a three-vehicle wreck closed the bridge earlier on Monday.
Please drive safe if you’re in the area.
One lane of northbound travel along the Talmadge Bridge is closed after a three vehicle wreck.
No serious injuries have been reported. Drivers can expect delays as traffic moves slowly while police work to clear the scene.
