Wayne County sees more storm debris than damage

WAYNE COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Storm victims in Wayne County saw more debris than damage from Sunday’s storm.
Just outside of Jesup, folks have toppled trees and tin roofs to clear, but looking at the tragedy in Alabama, they know it could have been much worse.
The storm that passed through Wayne County Sunday night snapped some trees in half and brought down others all the way to their roots. Heavy winds started around 6 p.m., but lasted not much more than a minute. County leaders say they didn’t have any reports of injury or homes destroyed - mainly toppled trees and damage to roofs and sheds. They’re now trying to figure out what it was that did all this.
“You always get the question whether it’s a tornado or straight line winds, but I think if it tears something up, it doesn’t really matter,” said Sheriff John Carter, Wayne County.
By Monday morning, people were getting up as fast as they could to see what the storm left behind.
The homeowners we spoke to say everything the storm damaged can be repaired or replaced.
