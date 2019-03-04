West Savannah remembers community advocate Ronald Williams

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - It’s a sad day for many in West Savannah after a neighborhood leader has died.
Savannah city leaders say West Savannah Community Organization President, Ronald Williams, passed away over the weekend. Williams made lasting contributions not only in his community, but citywide.
A fierce advocate for his community, Williams took on a number of issues facing West Savannah. Whether it be blight, pushing for tighter restrictions on the number of liquor stores in a concentrated area, or fighting to get a grocery store in the West Savannah ‘food desert,' Williams made sure Savannah’s elected leaders were at least aware of what his community needed.
Williams was never far away when tragedy hit his neighborhood’s streets, often speaking out against crime and gun violence.
Last Thursday, Williams posted on his Facebook page that he had a stroke Tuesday, asking friends and followers for prayers. Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach visited him in the hospital at the end of last week, and said the community leader’s death came as a shock. DeLoach reflected on the impact Williams had in West Savannah.
“He was just a true advocate for anything that would help West Savannah and the Moses Jackson Center and all that," DeLoach said. “He was always involved, always getting something done, always checking to see if it was a possibility of this or that. He will be sorely missed in that area. It’s a loss for all of Savannah.”
We haven’t confirmed yet what ultimately led to Williams’ death. We’ll pass along visitation and funeral information as we get it.
