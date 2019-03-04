Winner claims $1.5 billion Mega Millions Jackpot in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WTOC) - The South Carolina Education Lottery Commission says the winner of the $1.5 billion jackpot from the Oct. 23, 2018 Mega Millions drawing has come forward and submitted a claim for the underlying prize.
As allowed by South Carolina law, the winner has elected to remain anonymous and has chosen the cash option of a one-time payment of $877,784,124.
This is the largest jackpot payout to a single winner in United States history.
The winner marvels at how every decision made that day brought the winner to the store, at that very moment, to take the Quick Pick Mega Millions lottery ticket purchase. The winner even allowed a fellow customer to make a Mega Millions lottery ticket purchase in front of the winner while in line at the store.
