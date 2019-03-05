Bond denied for 1 of 5 charged in Crocker case in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM CO., GA (WTOC) - One of the five people arrested in the deaths of two Effingham County children was in court for a bond hearing.
Mark Anthony Wright was denied bond Tuesday morning.
Wright lived at the same home as the Crocker family and was the brother of Mary and Elwyn Junior’s step-mother. He was arrested shortly after the children’s bodies were found behind the home in Effingham County.
Wright faces charges of cruelty to children and murder.
