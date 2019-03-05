Cold, Wet March Morning

(Gray News) -
A widespread, cold, rain builds in this morning – get ready for the chill.
Grab a coat and umbrella before you leave the house as you’re likely going to need it if you commute before 9 a.m. Thereafter, the forecast quickly dries out, but remains chilly.
Temperatures remain in the 40s through mid-morning as sunshine increases, followed by a temperature around 50° at noon and in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon with a breeze. The breeze adds to the chill through the day; a brisk feel.
A light freeze is forecast tonight. Temperatures dip into the 40s, quickly, after sunset followed by a gradual fall overnight. Plan for a temperature in the upper 20s and lower 30s away from the beach Wednesday morning; near 40° right in the sand.
You’ll need to protect sensitive plants tonight and make sure that your pets are safe and warm. Pipe issues are not expected, considering the short duration of tonight’s freeze.
Temps recover into the upper 40s and lower 50s Wednesday afternoon under wall-to-wall sunshine, followed by another freeze Thursday morning.
A warmer pattern develops this weekend as a chance of rain returns.
Have a great day,
Cutter