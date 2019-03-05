Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 3-5-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure builds in through Thursday. A frontal boundary will become stationary over the area Friday through Saturday and then move north Sunday. A cold front will push through late Sunday into Monday morning. Today will see clearing skies and cool and breezy conditions, highs 55-58. Northwest winds at 10-15mph. Tonight wil be clear and cold, lows 27-35. Inland FREEZE WARNING and a coastal FREEZE WATCH until 9am. Wednesday will be sunny and chilly, highs in the low 50s. Wednesday night will be clear and cold, lows 29-38. Thursday will be mostly sunny and milder, highs in the low 60s. Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s. Mostly cloudy Sunday with a 40% chance for showers, highs near 80.