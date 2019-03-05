Deputies cleaning up after car drives into wet concrete in I-16 construction zone

Deputies cleaning up after car drives into wet concrete in I-16 construction zone
(Source: Candler County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
March 5, 2019 at 1:41 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 1:41 PM

CANDLER CO., GA (WTOC) - The Candler County Sheriff’s Office is sending out a message to drivers after an incident Tuesday morning at an I-16 construction zone.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind drivers to pay extra attention when traveling through work zones. Deputies are cleaning up from a vehicle driving into the wet concrete at a construction zone at an I-16 on-ramp. They will remain on site to help protect the workers, according to CCSO on Facebook.

