Deputies cleaning up after car drives into wet concrete in I-16 construction zone

CANDLER CO., GA (WTOC) - The Candler County Sheriff’s Office is sending out a message to drivers after an incident Tuesday morning at an I-16 construction zone.
The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind drivers to pay extra attention when traveling through work zones. Deputies are cleaning up from a vehicle driving into the wet concrete at a construction zone at an I-16 on-ramp. They will remain on site to help protect the workers, according to CCSO on Facebook.
