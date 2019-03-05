Flu season sees second wave of virus

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - One Savannah pediatrician says you should prepare for another round of the flu.
Some people believe the end of flu season is the end of February, early March, but doctors say this year, it could go on into March and April, and parents could be making their way back to the doctor’s office with their children.
Dr. Ben Spitalnick at Pediatric Associates of Savannah says there is typically more than one strain of the flu. We usually have Flu A and Flu B. So far this year, he has seen mostly a strain of Type A known as H1N1. Over the past two weeks, he says that’s changed.
Dr. Spitalnick has started seen a type of Flu A known as H3N2. He says it’s always existed, but it’s just now started to circulate. He says the best way to protect yourself and your children is getting the flu shot. Even though it’s late in the season, he says it’s still effective.
“In children, they are saying this year’s flu vaccine is 60 plus percent effective. That’s good. That means if you have had your flu vaccine, over 60 percent change you either won’t catch it, and if you do catch it, it will be a mild enough illness you won’t need serious medical attention,” he said.
