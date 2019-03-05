GSP looking for driver after overnight crash on Hwy 204 in Bryan County

BRYAN CO., GA (WTOC) - Law enforcement is looking for a driver after a crash just outside of Ellabell.
The Georgia State Patrol says it happened just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on Highway 204. They say the driver of a truck lost control and the truck rolled several times, eventually coming to rest in the wood-line off the side of the highway.
When emergency crews arrived, no one was in the truck. Troopers are looking for that driver.
Highway 204 was shut down for hours while crews worked to remove the wreckage. They road has since reopened.
GSP continues to investigate.
