Late-season freezes likely this week

(Gray News) - A Freeze Warning is in effect for all communities west, or inland, of Interstate 95. A Freeze Watch is in effect for coastal portions of McIntosh, Liberty, Bryan, Chatham, Jasper and Beaufort Counties.
Alterations to these watches and warnings are expected over the next 24-hours.
A light freeze is likely Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
Have evening plans? Temperatures are forecast to dip into the 40s, quickly, after sunset followed by a gradual fall overnight. By midnight, many communities will already be in the upper 30s, with an even colder wind chill temperature.
You’ll need to protect sensitive plants and make sure that your pets are safe and warm. Pipe issues are not expected, considering the short duration of tonight’s freeze. Check on loved ones who may have inadequate heating; make sure that space heaters are being used properly.
Generally, the temperature may stay at, or colder than, 32° for one to three hours; as many as six hours well inland.
Temperatures warm above freezing by mid-Wednesday morning.
