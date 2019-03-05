Ohio teen testifies before Congress about vaccinations

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTOC) -Congress is looking to fight back against deadly viruses by “vaccinating against unfounded fear.”
“I went my entire life without numerous vaccines against diseases such as measles, chicken pox, or even polio,” said Ethan Lindenberger.
Now that he’s 18, Ethan Lindenberger of Norwalk, Ohio is getting the shots doctors recommended he get as a small child, despite his mother’s objection.
His story drew widespread media attention, and he once again found himself in the national spotlight Tuesday before Congress.
“My mom was very concerned with going to the senate hearing, but we’ll probably make that common ground where she’ll understand," Lindenberger said. "It’s just important to me and I’m not trying to demonize people on her side.”
It’s a timely topic. Doctors across the country are diagnosing outbreaks of the once nearly-eradicated measles virus.
An expert panel told lawmakers the virus’ comeback can be traced to well-meaning parents and false claims of dangerous side effects.
“Vaccine refusal is one of the growing public health threats of our time," said Dr. Jonathan McCullers of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. "If we continue to allow non-medical exemptions to vaccination, the rates of vaccination will continue to fall, more outbreaks will undoubtedly follow.”
The experts highlight extensive medical evidence of vaccine safety and argue it's not just a personal decision.
Vaccinations are dangerous for some with rare disease, and their health depends on everyone else getting shots.
“I’m not a fan of government coercion,” said Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky.
Sen.Paul says trying to persuade parents makes sense, but forcing parents them to vaccinate is un-American.
That drew applause from immunization skeptics in the crowd, including Ohio pediatrician Janet Levatin, who says the medical mainstream is underselling the risk.
“I believe that doctors don’t really take the time to research things for themselves,” Dr. Levatin says.
The measles outbreaks aren't only causing concern in D.C.
Several states are considering changes to their laws.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.