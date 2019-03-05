Professionals speak to kids at Southwest Elementary career fair

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Some local elementary school students got a first hand look at some of the jobs they might like to do when they grow up on Tuesday.
Students at Southwest Elementary School in Savannah got to tour “Careers on Wheels”. Professionals from different career fields brought their mobile workstations to the school and students got the chance to talk to them about their career choice. The school couselor explains why this career fair is unique for the students.
“It helps the students be able to have hands of experience with the actually job," said school counselor Dr. Laura Mulvanity. "Answering questions, asking questions on what they do, seeing some of the materials, the tools they use, and giving them a chance to actually see what they might have only heard about.”
Our very own Andrew Gorton took the WTOC Stormchaser to the school for their Careers on Wheels event.
