Savannah PD looking for lottery ticket thief

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who stole rolls of lottery tickets from a convenience store on Feb. 18.
Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect got into Lucky’s Convenience Mart on the 1000 block of Abercorn Street while the business was closed. The suspect was caught on surveillance video taking multiple rolls of lottery tickets before leaving the business.
During the investigation, detectives were able to retrieve photos of the suspect. He is described as a black male with a heavy build in his 20′s-30′s. He may possibly be driving a black newer model Jeep.
Anyone with information on this case or the suspect’s identity is asked to call detectives at 912.351.3403 or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.