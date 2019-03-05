Savannah State professor presented with Outstanding Georgia Citizen award

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A Savannah State professor has been presented with the"Outstanding Georgia Citizen" award by the Georgia Secretary of State and the “Soldier of Justice” Award by the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus.
Dr. Amir Jamal Touré was nominated for these awards by people who work with him everyday.
“When I got the honor, I said ‘Wow. I’ve gotta step it up even more.’ said Dr. Amir Toure. "That’s why I say ‘you don’t rest on your laurels.' I was like I’ve just gotta step it up even more.”
He’s a familiar face to a lot of people around the city of Savannah, from the students he teaches, to the people who know him in the community, and even being deeply rooted in the Gullah-Geechee culture.
“This is the holy land of our story right here. Coastal Georgia," said Dr. Toure. "This is the beginning of our story. I’ve got history right here in the low country of Georgia.”
He says even though he has these new honors attached to his name, his work for the city of Savannah and the state of Georgia doesn’t stop.
