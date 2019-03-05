South Carolina DMV to hold driver suspension eligibility week

Drivers looking to revoke their suspension must complete the Driver Suspension Eligibility Application and visit an South Carolina DMV branch during the driver suspension eligibility week between March 18th and March 22nd. Depending on the suspension type, drivers may be asked to take vision, kowledge, and skills test before getting a new license. Drivers must meet all of the conditions of their suspensions. If you have more than one suspension the SCDMV will re-calculate suspension time. You would still need to serve the time for those suspensions not covered by the program.