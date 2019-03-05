South Carolina DMV to hold driver suspension eligibility week

SOUTH CAROLINA, SC (WTOC) -The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is helping drivers with suspended licenses get back on the road.
Drivers licensed in South Carolina that lost their driving priveleges as a result of certain suspensions may be able to reduce or clear their remaining suspension time.
This program is focused on helping:
- Underage drivers suspended for excessive points
- Those suspended for operating an unlicensed taxi or vehicle
- Drivers suspended for operating an uninsured vehicle that they did not own
- Those suspended for operating or allowing operation of an uninsured vehicle
- Drivers suspended for driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug related convictions
Drivers looking to revoke their suspension must complete the Driver Suspension Eligibility Application and visit an South Carolina DMV branch during the driver suspension eligibility week between March 18th and March 22nd. Depending on the suspension type, drivers may be asked to take vision, kowledge, and skills test before getting a new license. Drivers must meet all of the conditions of their suspensions. If you have more than one suspension the SCDMV will re-calculate suspension time. You would still need to serve the time for those suspensions not covered by the program.
