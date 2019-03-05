Wayne County deputies make numerous arrests in connection to burglary, theft ring

WAYNE COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has apprehended several suspects who are linked to or appear to be involved in a burglary and theft ring.
Investigators say the thefts involve several victims and multiple residences across the county. They say some of the suspects are affiliated with a regional gang.
Items taken from the victims include jewelry, guns, and other valuables.
The investigation spanned several weeks and officials say it will involve other people who have not yet been charged. Detectives are working with investigators from surrounding counties to determine how far the ring reaches.
The following have been arrested:
- Dylan James Landon, 26, Jesup: Burglary and theft by receiving stolen property
- James Brandon Counts, 32, Jesup: Burglary and theft by receiving stolen property
- Casey Johnthan Martin, 32, Jesup: Party to the crime of burglary
- Sarah Anne Crews, 24, Odum: 3 counts theft by receiving stolen property, forgery 4th degree
- Taylor Danielle Strickland, 20, Jesup: Theft by receiving stolen property
- Brenna Lee Sherman, 22, Jesup: Theft by receiving stolen property, theft by deception, forgery first degree, theft by taking
- Chantal Naomi Sharp, 35, Jesup: Party to the crime of forgery 1st degree, party to the crime of theft by taking
If you have any information about the investigation or any other criminal activity, please contact the sheriff’s office at 912.427.5970 or Communications/911 at 912.427.5992.
