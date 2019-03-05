Wet Tuesday morning commute

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Ahead of a cold front, showers will move through Tuesday morning before high pressure builds in for the rest of the week. Mostly cloudy overnight with a 50% chance for showers until 10am, lows 38-43. Tuesday will become mostly sunny with highs 57-59 but breezy 15-20mph winds as the cold front moves through. Colder, drier air Wednesday and Thursday with a Freeze Watch in effect late Tuesday into Wednesday morning until 9 a.m. Warming Friday with showers possible for the weekend.