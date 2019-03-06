17 additional Ghost Face Gangsters plead guilty to federal charges

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Seventeen additional defendants indicted on drug trafficking and firearms charges as part of Operation Vanilla Gorilla have pled guilty in federal court, bringing the total number of guilty pleas to 33 only months after charges were filed, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.
An ongoing investigation called Operation Vanilla Gorilla targeted the notorious Ghost Face Gangsters, a violent criminal street gang largely operated from inside Georgia’s prison system. The multi-agency federal, state and local operation netted 46 indictments on federal charges, primarily for drug trafficking and illegal firearms possession.
Indictments were handed down in November and December 2018 in U.S. District Court in Savannah. Sixteen of the defendants pled guilty in February, and 17 more have since entered guilty pleas in U.S. District Court. According to U.S. Attorney’s Office, they include:
- Christopher Hendrix, a/k/a “Hot Boy” and “Irish,” 40, of Helena, Ga., pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute 5 grams or more of Methamphetamine and Heroin, and faces five to 40 years in prison. In court, Hendrix admitted that he was the “capo” for the Ghost Face Gangsters who was brought to this district to get gang members “on track.” He has tattoos of horns on his head, the “G” tattooed on his neck and “Vanilla Gorilla” tattooed on his chest;
- Cody Penfield, 28, of Savannah, Ga., pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine. He faces 10 years to life in prison;
- Nick Penfield, a/k/a “Picnic,” 22, of Pooler, Ga., pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and faces five to 40 years in prison;
- Waylon Jesse Hodges, 41, of Pembroke, Ga., pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and faces up to 20 years in prison;
- Trevor Aines, a/k/a “Sticks,” 29, of Garden City, Ga., pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess Five Grams or More of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and faces up to life in prison;
- Marcos Logan-Greco, 28, of Richmond Hill, Ga., pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and faces up to life in prison;
- Jennifer J. Grooms, 36, of Ellabell, Ga., pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and faces up to 20 years in prison;
- Kimberlin Johnson, 24, of Rincon, Ga., pled guilty to Distribution of Alprazolam (Xanax) and Distribution of Hydrocodone and faces up to 20 years in prison;
- Dillon Myrick, a/k/a “Country Crack,” 31, of Savannah, Ga pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and faces up to 20 years in prison;
- Robert Fuller, a/k/a “Robbie,” 39, of Richmond Hill, Ga., pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and faces up to 20 years in prison;
- Baby Dwayne Garrison, 55, of Bloomingdale, Ga., pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and faces up to 20 years in prison;
- Joseph Britt Carter, a/k/a “Crack,” 29, of Savannah, Ga., pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Drug User, and faces up life in prison;
- Cody Tracy, a/k/a “Cojack,” 33, of Guyton, Ga., pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and faces up to 20 years in prison;
- Andrew P. Campos, a/k/a “Chubs,” 28, of Richmond Hill, Ga., pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and faces up to life in prison; and,
- Rodney Rose, 39, of Bloomingdale, Ga., pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and faces up to 20 years in prison.
The guilty pleas of two additional defendants have been sealed by the court.
The indictments allege that the narcotics-trafficking conspiracy began as early as 2015, operating in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, and Tattnall counties, as well as elsewhere. This operation represents one of the largest-ever takedowns of Ghost Face Gangsters associates.
The case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Georgia.
