Atlanta BBQ restaurant with Savannah ties catches fire overnight

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A popular Atlanta restaurant with Savannah ties caught on fire Wednesday morning.
CBS 46 Atlanta anchor Tracye Hutchins tweeted photos showing flames coming through the roof of B’s Cracklin BBQ restaurant.
The owner of B’s Cracklin is Bryan Furman. Furman lived in Savannah and the city is where he opened the original B’s Cracklin location.
Unfortunately, B’s Cracklin had a similar incident happen at the restaurant location in Savannah. The restaurant on Coffee Bluff Villa Road burned down in June of 2015.
He was recently named a semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef in the Southeast Award.
