Bicyclist hit by vehicle on Hwy 21 near Groves High School

GARDEN CITY, GA (WTOC) - A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle near Groves High School on Wednesday morning.
A Garden City Police officer says that the incident happened just after 7 a.m. The driver of a green van was turning onto Highway 21 from Priscilla D Thomas Way when the driver hit a bicyclist traveling southbound on Hwy 21.
The cyclist was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be OK. The bicyclist was not a student.
The officer at the scene says that no one was at fault in the accident, so no charges will be filed.
The scene is now clear, and all lanes of Hwy 21 are open.
