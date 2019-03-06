Citizens needed to participate in Chatham County disaster relief exercise Wednesday

Wednesday’s drill will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. behind the Savannah Police Department Northwest Precinct (the old Great Dane Building, 602 East Lathrop Avenue). This drill is only for those who have a vehicle only. They need people to simply drive up and let them put various supplies inside their vehicle. There’s no need to even get out of the vehicle during the drill and each participant will get to keep the supplies.