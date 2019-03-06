Citizens needed to participate in Chatham County disaster relief exercise Wednesday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - We are less than three months away from the next hurricane season and the Chatham Emergency Management Agency wants to make sure they are ready to go just in case our area becomes the target of a natural disaster.
On Wednesday, March 6, CEMA will practice disaster relief by holding an exercise with the city of Savannah and the National Guard. Organizers say they need the public’s help to make the exercise a success. Those who participate in the drill will get to keep the emergency supply kit used during the exercise, which includes free tarps, bottled water, and safety information.
During the exercise, citizens will learn about the point of distribution that was initiated in Albany back in 2017. A point of distribution is a centralized location where storm victims can receive a variety of needed supplies. In order to accommodate as many people as possible, these pods have to be well organized and fully stocked. That’s why emergency officials in Chatham County want to practice the exercise so they’ll be ready to go when needed.
Wednesday’s drill will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. behind the Savannah Police Department Northwest Precinct (the old Great Dane Building, 602 East Lathrop Avenue). This drill is only for those who have a vehicle only. They need people to simply drive up and let them put various supplies inside their vehicle. There’s no need to even get out of the vehicle during the drill and each participant will get to keep the supplies.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.