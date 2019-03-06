Community Champions: Second Helpings rescues food for people in need

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) - Second Helpings of Hilton Head offers the first step toward eliminating food shortages in the Lowcountry.
The PGA Tour rewards excellence every week at a golf course somewhere - and it turns out - every six years on Hilton Head Island.
“The impact they have on distributing over three million pounds of food annually to families in need is something that made them stand out,” said Andy Pazder, PGA Tour.
That is what Second Helpings does in Beaufort, Jasper, and Hampton counties - rescues food and deliveres it where it’s needed every day.
WTOC: “What does it mean to rescue food?”
“It means that we go to different grocery stores and restaurants, mostly grocery stores, and we take the food that they normally throw out,” said Lili Coleman, Second Helpings, Executive Director. “We have eight refrigerator trucks, and every day, we pick up the food and bring it to the agencies that distribute it to people who need food.”
You might be surprised by how many of those people there are in what is considered an affluent resort community.
“We estimate there are 7,000 people right on Hilton Head Island that make less than the average income every year; under $24,000 a year.”
“A lot of these families don’t know if they are going to have food. The refrigerator is empty, so to have the food come in is a lifesaver, literally,” said Stan Smith, Heritage Classic Foundation.
Second Helpings has delivered 30 million pounds of food over the last 27 years. Recently, the PGA Tour named the organization its Charity of the Year, selecting the RBC Heritage nominee for a $30,000 award over nonprofits suggested by every event on the Tour schedule.
“We were so thrilled to receive that award, and it really is a testament to everyone who works with us - the agencies and the food pantries. It’s an award that’s going to so many, not just one agency.”
There are also 341 volunteers rescuing food every day that share the honor given to the WTOC Community Champions at Second Helpings.
“This community is unbelievable, and those volunteers can be relied on, and they’re the ambassadors with the receivers in the back of the food donors, the grocery stores, because without the grocery stores, this wouldn’t work, and the agencies that distribute the food - we’re all partners.”
Second Helpings has one direct food service - Fill the Need - which provides food packages every Thursday to people who take the bus to Hilton Head for work and don’t get home until after the food pantries are closed.
