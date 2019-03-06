Crews on scene of house fire in Eden

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Crews are on the scene of a house fire on Bay Lane in Eden.
Police say people were home at the time of the fire. At least one person has been transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Neighbors tell WTOC the fire has been burning for about an hour.
Firefighters are searching for hot spots at this time. The home is considered a loss.
No criminal activity is suspected at this time.
