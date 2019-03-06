Crews on scene of house fire in Eden

Crews on scene of house fire in Eden
March 6, 2019 at 4:56 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 5:11 PM

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Crews are on the scene of a house fire on Bay Lane in Eden.

Police say people were home at the time of the fire. At least one person has been transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Neighbors tell WTOC the fire has been burning for about an hour.

Firefighters are searching for hot spots at this time. The home is considered a loss.

No criminal activity is suspected at this time.

Stay with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.