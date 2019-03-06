Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 3-6-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure dominates our weather into Friday. A frontal boundary will linger over the area Saturday before moving northward Sunday morning. A cold front will pass the area by Monday morning. High pressure returns Tuesday. Today will be sunny and chilly, highs 51-55. Tonight will be clear and cold, lows 28-36. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for all areas west of I95 and a FROST ADVISORY for coastal areas. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs 61-65. Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 10% chance for a shower and warmer, highs in the low to mid 70s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this weekend with a 10% chance for showers Saturday and a 50% chance Sunday. Highs both days in the upper 70s. Showers possible early Monday, highs I the mid 70s.