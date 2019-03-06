Doctors warning of increased cases of measles

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Recently, doctors have been warning about increased cases of the measles.
Doctors say cases have increased throughout the United States because more people are refusing to get vaccinated.
Children should typically get the MMR vaccine at 12 months and at four-years-old.
“To protect a large population, you need about 92 or 93 percent of the people to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Ben Spitalnick, Pediatric Associates of Savannah. “When that vaccine level drops, disease outbreaks occur. We are seeing outbreaks on the West Coast, in Washington, Oregon. There has been an outbreak in North Carolina. There has been a small cluster of cases in Atlanta.”
Dr. Spitalnick says there haven’t been many cases in our area that he is aware of.
The symptoms of the measles are high fever, congestion, eye drainage, and rash.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.