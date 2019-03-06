Effingham County Jail employee charged with sexual assault

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - An Effingham County Jail employee has been arrested on sexual assault charges.
Sheriff’s deputies say 37-year-old Ever David Jandres worked as a jailer until Feb. 25, when he was put on administrative leave and became the subject of an investigation.
Investigators say enough evidence has been collected to charge Jandres with ‘sexual assault by law enforcement agency employee who engages in sexual contact with individual in custody.’
Jandres was booked into the Effingham County Jail on Tuesday afternoon and has since bonded out.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be pending.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.