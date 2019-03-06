Freeze could be bad for blueberry industry

APPLING COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - South Georgia blueberry growers are watching their fields and the thermometer.
Freezing temperatures Tuesday night and Wednesday night could mean damage for the crop.
Plants have begun to bloom and produce fruit. That makes them more vulnerable to freezing than they were a few weeks ago.
Growers lost much of their crop over the last two years in a row due to late freezes. Losing a third crop could be disastrous to the industry.
“The difference between it being 32 and it being 28 could be the difference between getting damage and not,” said Shane Curry, UGA Extension Agent.
Georgia has become one of the leading states in the nation for blueberry production.
