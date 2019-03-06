Host Spartans win Colleton River Collegiate

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - The Michigan State Spartans made the 900-plus mile venture from East Lansing to host the Colleton River Collegiate in Bluffton this week.
Now they’ll make the trek back as tournament champs.
The Spartans claimed the Collegiate Tuesday at -12, six strokes ahead of defending champ Iowa State. Michigan State senior Donnie Trosper fired a two-under 70 in Tuesday’s final round to clinch low medalist honors at -10.
Georgia Southern made their first ever appearance in the tournament and held their own. The Eagles finished tied for seventh at +17 with Rutgers. Junior Brett Barron led the Eagles with a T8 finish at -2.
FINAL TEAM LEADERBOARD
1. Michigan State 852 -12
2. Iowa State 858 -6
3. Kansas State 868 +4
4. Iowa 869 +5
5. Penn State 877 +13
6. Memphis 878 +14
T7. Georgia Southern 881 +17
T7. Rutgers 881 +17
9. Wisconsin 883 +19
10. Eastern Michigan 884 +20
11. Cincinnati 886 +22
12. Miami (OH) 897 +33
13. Bowling Green 908 +44
14. Oakland 914 +50
