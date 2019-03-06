Host Spartans win Colleton River Collegiate

Michigan State’s Donnie Trosper earns low medalist honors

Host Spartans win Colleton River Collegiate
Michigan State claimed the 2019 Colleton River Collegiate Tuesday, finishing -12 for a six-stroke lead.
By Jake Wallace | March 6, 2019 at 12:23 AM EST - Updated March 6 at 12:23 AM

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - The Michigan State Spartans made the 900-plus mile venture from East Lansing to host the Colleton River Collegiate in Bluffton this week.

Now they’ll make the trek back as tournament champs.

Michigan State senior shot -10 over three rounds to earn low medal honors by three strokes. (WTOC)

The Spartans claimed the Collegiate Tuesday at -12, six strokes ahead of defending champ Iowa State. Michigan State senior Donnie Trosper fired a two-under 70 in Tuesday’s final round to clinch low medalist honors at -10.

Georgia Southern made their first ever appearance in the tournament and held their own. The Eagles finished tied for seventh at +17 with Rutgers. Junior Brett Barron led the Eagles with a T8 finish at -2.

Georgia Southern junior Brett Barron finished T8 (-2) to lead the Eagles in Bluffton. (WTOC)

FINAL TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. Michigan State 852 -12

2. Iowa State 858 -6

3. Kansas State 868 +4

4. Iowa 869 +5

5. Penn State 877 +13

6. Memphis 878 +14

T7. Georgia Southern 881 +17

T7. Rutgers 881 +17

9. Wisconsin 883 +19

10. Eastern Michigan 884 +20

11. Cincinnati 886 +22

12. Miami (OH) 897 +33

13. Bowling Green 908 +44

14. Oakland 914 +50

