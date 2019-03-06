House of Representatives oversight committee to investigate 2018 gubernatorial election

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The house committee on oversight and reforms is opening an investigation into Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial election.
Committee chairman Representative Elijah Cummings sent two letters to the state’s governor requesting documents.
The lawmakers are investigating reports of difficulties residents faced both registering to vote and casting their ballots. Brian Kemp won the race while also serving as Georgia’s secretary of state during the election.
The letter points out during his tenure in that role, Georgia canceled more than 1.4 million voter registrations. The state also closed more than 200 polling places.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.