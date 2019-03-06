January-Like Morning... In March!

By Cutter Martin | March 6, 2019 at 6:55 AM EST - Updated March 6 at 6:55 AM

Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are in the upper 20s and 30s this morning, with a wind chill in the mid to upper 20s in many spots.

The forecast remains mostly clear through the morning as the temperature recovers in the mid-40s by noon. Afternoon temperatures peak in the upper 40s and lower 50s; coolest north.

Another light freeze is in tonight’s forecast. Temps bottom-out in the lower 30s, mainly west of I-95, Thursday morning under a continued mostly clear sky.

Thursday afternoon is slightly warmer, with afternoon temps in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Warmer temperatures, as well as a chance of showers and thunderstorms, creeps into the forecast this weekend.

Sunday’s weather has the greatest chance of negatively impacting outdoor plans.

