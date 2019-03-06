January-Like Morning... In March!

(Gray News) -
Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are in the upper 20s and 30s this morning, with a wind chill in the mid to upper 20s in many spots.
The forecast remains mostly clear through the morning as the temperature recovers in the mid-40s by noon. Afternoon temperatures peak in the upper 40s and lower 50s; coolest north.
Another light freeze is in tonight’s forecast. Temps bottom-out in the lower 30s, mainly west of I-95, Thursday morning under a continued mostly clear sky.
Thursday afternoon is slightly warmer, with afternoon temps in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Warmer temperatures, as well as a chance of showers and thunderstorms, creeps into the forecast this weekend.
Sunday’s weather has the greatest chance of negatively impacting outdoor plans.
Have a great day,
Cutter
