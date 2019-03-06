Man, Woman, Student of the Year raising money for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Man, Woman, and Student of the Year candidates all launched their campaigns last week with the goal of raising as much money as possible for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Georgia Chapter.
“I just think its great because everyone has a story," said William Gruver, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Volunteer.
Gruver says that’s what makes their annual Man, Woman and Student of the Year campaign so special. One team from St. Andrew’s School shares their story.
“My grandfather was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma a few years ago, and he has been very blessed with treatment and his recovery, so I want to fundraise to give other people that option as well," said Sydney Bacon, a student at St. Andrew’s.
Ten adults and 14 teams of students are spending March and April doing nothing but that - finding every way possible to raise money for Leukemia and Lymphoma research.
Sydney and Alaina’s team is working with Orangetheory Fitness. They are selling paper blood drops for $1 and hosting a charity class where all the proceeds go to their campaign.
“We’ve been doing a lot of different fundraisers. We are just hoping to raise as much money as possible," said Alaina Rachlin, St. Andrews.
The Student of the Year teams have six weeks of fundraising. The Man and Woman teams have 10 weeks. As a whole, the LLS Georgia chapter wants to raise more than $700,000.
“The real thing about this is we are raising money - not only to save lives - but to change lives. Money goes to research. That research has an effect on not only blood cancer, but every other cancer you can think of."
You can see all of the local candidates on our website here.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.