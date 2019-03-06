May River Rd in Bluffton back open after multiple-vehicle crash

(Source: WTOC)
March 6, 2019 at 9:49 AM EST - Updated March 6 at 10:09 AM

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - Bluffton Police have reopened a portion of May River Road in Bluffton following a multiple-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning.

Police say a vehicle overturned in a multiple car pileup on eastbound May River Road around 8:30 a.m. Injuries have been reported with this crash.

Officers closed May River Road at Old Palmetto Bluff Road while they worked the wreckage and investigate. That portion of road is back open to traffic.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

