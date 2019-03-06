N.A.A.C.P. holding event in S.C. for first time in almost 20 years

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) -Local chapters of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People have activities nationwide, but the national N.A.A.C.P. will be holding an event in South Carolina for the first time in nearly 20 years.
The civil rights organization put the state on economic sanctions because of the confederate flag in 2000.
A boycott was started after lawmakers moved the confederate flag to the front lawn.
The flag was removed in 2015 after the deadly racially motivated shooting at Mother Emanuel Church in Charleston.
This three day training event will be in the capitol at the end of the month which will be a week after the early round NCAA tournament games.
Representative Jerry Govan from Orangeburg County says having an N.A.A.C.P. event like this is important for the state.
“I think it’s another step forward for the state of South Carolina,” said Rep. Govan. “At least to the point we are moving in the right direction when it comes to rebuilding bridges and extending opportunities to all citizens of South Carolina.”
The training at the event will focus on civil advocacy.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.