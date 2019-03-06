National Transportation Safety Board investigating Statesboro plane crash.

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are wroking to figure out what caused a plane to crash and ignite at the Statesboro airport off U.S. Highway 301.
The plane crashed just before 3:00 on Tuesday afternoon. The two people onboard managed to get out of the wreckage before it erupted in fire and burned. The plane was registered to a company in Savannah and was attempting to land when it crashed. One woman who lives directly across from the runway says this sort of emergency stays in the back of her mind as she watches planes take off and land all the time.
“I was hoping everybody survived it, because it didn’t look like anybody survived that,” said Connie Crummer. "It was very scary. "
According to the FAA registry, the plane’s tail numbers are registered to the company Mission Hardware ltd. in Savannah.
The plane is categorized as “amateur built” and classified under the category “experimental”.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.