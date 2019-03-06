Savannah Police add profile on social media app

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Have you heard of the smartphone application NextDoor?
It has become a popular favorite with Savannah residents, prompting Savannah Police to jump on board.
Just like with Facebook groups, neighbors can use the NextDoor app to post anything going on in the neighborhood.
Savannah Police say they want to join the conversation. They added their profile back in February and say so far it’s going well.
They can communicate with neighbors about suspicious people, recent crime, and upcoming events.
“Stuff like tow away zones, where not to park different times, we can talk about coffee with a cop, or roll call," said Corporal Barry Lewis with the Savannah Police Department. "One of the most recent events we had - the purse snatching that occured we were able to get information out and people were able to come back and give us information they saw.”
Despite their presence on social media, SPD still wants to tell residents to call 911 for emergencies.
