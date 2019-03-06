Seminar held at Memorial Health to learn more about colorectal cancer

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Several people gathered at Memorial Health Tuesday night to learn more about colorectal cancer.
It’s the third most diagnosed cancer for men and women in the nation.
The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 135,000 people will be diagnosed this year.
Physicians discussed prevention and treatment during the seminar.
“So, the way colon cancers happen is they go from polyps to cancer, so if we can catch the polyps before they become cancers, we can really help the rate of colon cancer in this community," said Dr. Elizabeth McKeown.
Health professionals say survival rates are increasing because of early detection through screening.
