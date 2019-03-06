Statesboro City Council looking to cut down on blight

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Owning vacant, dilapidated buildings could get more expensive around tax time as Statesboro City Council looks to cut down on blight.
Property owners could face heftier taxes. Council members authorized the city attorney to start drafting an ordinance to address it.
Councilman Phil Boyum says it’s certainly needed.
“There are definitely some buildings in the city that have been vacant for - not just a couple of years - but several years, even a decade or more,” Boyum said.
One piece of the ordinance wold be to charge owners a higher tax rate, maybe 10 times what they’re paying now, to convince them to invest in the property and do something with it.
“So, if you’ve been cutting a $400 check, now you’re writing a $4,000 check,” Boyum said.
He says dilapidated buildings hurt the city’s efforts to revitalize downtown and other parts of Statesboro. He says their focus will be on commercial properties, not homes.
Boyum says it could be three to six months before they get a proposed ordinance back from the city attorney. Even then, they would give property owners notice before they enforced it.
