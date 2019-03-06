Top Teacher: Tracy Spain, Effingham County Middle School

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Teaching is about helping others by sharing wisdom and knowledge that you have received from others.
“This is a shared honor. This is not a Tracy honor. There are a lot of people in this building who have invested in me and supported me and shown me the way of ECMS,” said Tracy Spain.
The Effingham County Middle School teacher is quick to give others credit.
“I am a better teacher because of all the wisdom others have chosen to share with me,” she said.
Spain teaches Algebra and tries to break down the subject into manageable steps.
"The takeaway is that I can do it. The students who say, ‘I can’t do it’ are forgetting one extra word: ‘Yet. I can’t do it yet.' I have to remind myself I haven’t mastered that ‘yet,’ she said.
“Ms. Spain has always been there, since day one, even though I may get a little off track, she always had a way to get me back on track,” said student, Chloey Bragg.
“When students get discouraged, I have to ask myself, at the age of 13, I have to remind them that I am still asking for help, and that’s okay," Spain said.
It’s not all about math problems in Spain’s classroom. It’s about life problems.
"The one thing I tell my students every day is ‘be cool, stay in school, and don’t do drugs,’ Spain said. “They don’t remember the geometric proofs I have taught, and that’s okay, but they remember conversions that we had, they remember special projects that we did. They remember teachable moments.”
