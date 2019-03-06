Volunteers recieve free emergency supplies while helping first responders train

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -People in Savannah took advantage of the opportunity to pick up some free disaster relief supplies while helping emergency responders train.
Those involved in giving out those disaster supplies already packing up after just about an hour and 15 minutes here at this exercise. It's the first time they've done something like this in about three years.
As the national guard directed traffic, hundreds of cars wound through Savannah and Chatham Emergency Management Agency's Points of Distribution plan trial run.
The exercise is a chance for those who would be involved in giving away things like water and tarps after a natural disaster to figure out if the plan in place now works and what changes could make it better.
CEMA says it took about six months to coordinate this practice with the national guard, city, county, state, and local volunteers, but says actually working through it like this is the best way to test it.
“We will make sure we recycle these exercises every so many years," said Dennis Jones, director of CEMA. "It keeps the planning fresh. It keeps the exercises fresh, and it also allows us to keep a constant communication with the community about what resources could be available to them.”
CEMA estimates about 200 people drove through this Points of Distribution exercise today.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.