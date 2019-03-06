Winner of the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Coloring Contest

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - WTOC surprised the winner of the 2019 Coloring Contest on Wednesday at school.
Congratulations to winner Maddie Davis of Veritas Academy! Maddie will Green the Fountain on Friday at Forsyth Park with the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.
Here is a video of Maddie being surprised at school:
The slideshow below showcases Maddie’s drawing as well as some of our other top entries!
Kindergarten:
- 1st Place: Dempsey Platts
Division A:
- 1st Place: Braylon Hadwin
- 2nd Place: Rowan Tootle
- 3rd Place: Jacqueline Decicco-James
Division B:
- 1st Place: Maggie Jo Roberts
- 2nd Place: Lillian Doan
- 3rd Place: Emory Doan
Division C:
- 1st Place: Maddie Davis *(Overall Winner)*
- 2nd Place Division C: Abigail Lyn Cline
- 3rd Place Division C: Finn Randle
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.