Winner of the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Coloring Contest

Winner of the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Coloring Contest
Overall Winner - Maddie Davis
March 6, 2019 at 11:58 AM EST - Updated March 6 at 12:14 PM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - WTOC surprised the winner of the 2019 Coloring Contest on Wednesday at school.

Congratulations to winner Maddie Davis of Veritas Academy! Maddie will Green the Fountain on Friday at Forsyth Park with the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.

Here is a video of Maddie being surprised at school:

And the winner is...

#WATCH as WTOC surprises this year's St. Patrick's Day Coloring Contest winner at LIVE at Veritas Academy.

Posted by WTOC-TV on Wednesday, March 6, 2019

The slideshow below showcases Maddie’s drawing as well as some of our other top entries!

Kindergarten:

  • 1st Place: Dempsey Platts

Division A:

  • 1st Place: Braylon Hadwin
  • 2nd Place: Rowan Tootle
  • 3rd Place: Jacqueline Decicco-James

Division B:

  • 1st Place: Maggie Jo Roberts
  • 2nd Place: Lillian Doan
  • 3rd Place: Emory Doan

Division C:

  • 1st Place: Maddie Davis *(Overall Winner)*
  • 2nd Place Division C: Abigail Lyn Cline
  • 3rd Place Division C: Finn Randle

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.