Chatham County Police searching for missing 35-year-old woman

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are searching for a woman who was last seen at her home in the Sandfly area Wednesday night.
Detectives are searching for 35-year-old Ayesha Gizzard. Investigators say they do not believe foul play is involved. However, they are concerned for her well-being.
Gizzard was last seen leaving her residence around 8:30 p.m. on March 6 driving a black Acura MDX with Georgia license tag RPS 1938.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.
