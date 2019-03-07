Dave Turley’s Thursday First Alert Forecast 3-7-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure will influence our weather through Saturday. A cold front will pass through the area late Sunday into Monday morning. A warm front will lift over the area Wednesday. Today will be sunny and milder, highs 62-66. Tonight will be mostly clear and not as cold, low 39-42. Friday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for a shower, highs 70-77. Sun and clouds Saturday with a 10% rain chance, highs in the mid 70s. Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Showers and storms will develop to our west and move into our area by afternoon/evening. This will not be an all day rain and we do not expect widespread severe storms. There is a chance for some storms to be strong to severe so make sure to keep up on the latest forecast. Highs near 80. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.