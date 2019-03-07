Eagles rout Bears in chilly midweek affair

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - On a cold night in Statesboro, the Eagle bats heated up.
Georgia Southern put together their best offensive output of the season in a 13-3 rout of Mercer Wednesday night.
The Eagles scored seven runs in the sixth to extend a three-run Eagle lead to ten. Tyler Martin’s bases clearing double was the first of three RBI doubles in the explosive inning. Martin led the way at the plate with three hits, the three RBI, and two runs scored.
Tyler Owens wasn’t able to pitch long enough to earn the win, but he was effective in his 4.1 innings. The Sylvania native struck out seven Bears and allowed only one earned run. It was Cole Whitney earning the win out of the bullpen, throwing 1.2 shutout innings. Lawson Humphries and Austin Hohm closed out the final three innings while allowing just one hit.
The Eagles improve to 5-6 on the season with the win. Southern will host UNC-Asheville for a three-game weekend series beginning Friday.
