Early-morning kitchen fire displaces family of 3 on Stiles Ave

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A family of three has been displaced after a fire broke out in their apartment Thursday morning.
Savannah Fire Rescue was dispatched around 5:48 a.m. to a fire in the 1300 block of Stiles Avenue. Fire crews arrived within minutes and discovered a kitchen fire in an upstairs apartment unit. The tenant said she was cooking when the fire occurred.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and had to cut a ventilation hole in the roof. The tenant and her two young children were displaced.
No one was injured.
Savannah Fire Rescue encourages residents to stay alert while cooking. Don’t use the stove top if you are sleepy and set timers as a reminder to check the stove and turn off burners.
