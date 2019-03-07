Elizabeth Screven honored with plaque at Palmetto Bluff

“We think the wives were just as important as the men in the Revolution,” said Deborah Bacon, DAR, Emily Geiger Chapter. “We’re talking in the middle of the 1700s, so they, in my opinion, did all the work. The husbands went off to war, but also to be a patriot in the DAR, you didn’t have to fight in the Revolution. You could render aid. We have many women patriots who slaughtered their cow and fed the soldiers as they were coming through.”