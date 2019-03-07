Elizabeth Screven honored with plaque at Palmetto Bluff

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - Thursday was a truly historic day at Palmetto Bluff as the Emily Geiger Chapter of the Daughter’s of the American Revolution honored Elizabeth Pendarvis Screven.
They did so by placing a plaque on the entrance to the Screven gravesite where two Revolutionary War Veterans are buried - Georgia Hipp and John Screven - along with wife Elizabeth and four children.
Many feel like the woman’s role in the war is often overlooked.
“We think the wives were just as important as the men in the Revolution,” said Deborah Bacon, DAR, Emily Geiger Chapter. “We’re talking in the middle of the 1700s, so they, in my opinion, did all the work. The husbands went off to war, but also to be a patriot in the DAR, you didn’t have to fight in the Revolution. You could render aid. We have many women patriots who slaughtered their cow and fed the soldiers as they were coming through.”
While Screven’s final resting place is at Palmetto Bluff, it is noted that she also lived on Wilmington Island, and that two of her family members went on to become mayors of Savannah.
